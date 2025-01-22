ENG
Ukraine is not competitor for other EU candidates - Sybiha

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha believes that Ukraine is not a competitor for other candidates for accession to the European Union.

He said this during the session "Enlarge to Prosper: Will Europe Grow?" on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"Ukraine is not a competitor, but a partner for other candidates for EU membership. The new EU enlargement will be the best long-term investment in peace, security and development of Europe," the Foreign Minister said.

