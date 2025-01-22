DPRK to send reinforcements to Russia in next two months - NYT

Over the next two months, North Korea plans to send new soldiers to Russia for the war against Ukraine.

This is reported by The New York Times with reference to a senior U.S. military official, Censor.NET reports.

Tactics of DPRK troops in Kursk region

According to Ukrainian soldiers and U.S. officials, North Koreans in the Kursk region act as a separate combat force, distinguished by language, training, and military culture. It is noted that Ukrainian soldiers have managed to adapt to it.

For the most part, DPRK special forces are fighting in the Kursk region - they were trained to carry out pinpoint attacks, but Russia mainly uses them as infantry.

On January 19, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Alexander Syrsky, said that half of all North Korean soldiers fighting in Kursk region were either "wounded or killed."

The publication's interlocutors said that the North Koreans try to take all their dead and wounded from the battlefield, unlike the Russians.

During drone attacks, the Korean military sends one soldier as a decoy so that others can shoot down the UAV, the NYT writes.

Watch more: SOF soldiers cleared positions in Kursk region and collected personal data on DPRK soldiers. VIDEO

North Korean generals in the Kursk region

"The Russian military is having a hard time working together with the North Koreans during combat missions. At least twice, due to communication problems, the Russian and North Korean military engaged each other in combat. Now Russian-speaking soldiers or translators are being added to the groups of military from the DPRK, but such groups are not very effective," the article says.

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, the North Korean troops deployed in Ukraine included about 500 officers and at least three generals.

The generals are sitting in the Russian command headquarters and identifying targets, Pentagon sources told the NYT.

According to one of the sources, North Korean commanders direct troops on the battlefield not to communicate with the Russian military to avoid misunderstandings.