Air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and several regions due to ballistic threat (updated)

On the evening of January 22, an air raid alert was declared in the capital and a number of regions due to the threat of ballistics.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The threat of the use of ballistic weapons in the areas where air raid alert has been declared," the statement said.

The danger lasted 24 minutes.

