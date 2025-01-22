Air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and several regions due to ballistic threat (updated)
On the evening of January 22, an air raid alert was declared in the capital and a number of regions due to the threat of ballistics.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"The threat of the use of ballistic weapons in the areas where air raid alert has been declared," the statement said.
The danger lasted 24 minutes.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password