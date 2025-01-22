Russians attack Ukraine with attack drones - Air Force (updated)
On January 21, Russian troops launched attack drones in Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram from the Air Force.
Movement of attack UAVs
- Enemy attack UAV in the north of the Sumy region, heading southwest.
Update on the movement of attack UAVs
- UAV in the center of Sumy region, heading southwest;
- new UAVs in the east and south of Kharkiv region, heading west/southwest;
- UAV in the north of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading west;
- UAV in the east of Chernihiv region, heading southwest.
Update as of 9:24 p.m.
- UAV in the north of Sumy region, heading southwest;
- new UAVs in the east and southwest of Kharkiv region, heading west/southwest;
- UAVs in the north and southwest (new) of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading west/northeast;
- UAV in the north of Chernihiv region, heading southwest;
- UAV in the southeast of Poltava region, heading west/southwest.
- Kherson and Mykolaiv regions - threat of enemy attack UAVs from the southeast;
- Enemy attack UAV in the direction of Poltava from the northeast;
- Enemy attack UAV towards Sumy from the north.
Update as of 10:16 p.m.
- UAVs in the center and southeast of Sumy region, heading west;
- new UAVs in the east and southwest of Kharkiv region, heading east/southwest;
- UAV in the center of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading south/northwest;
- UAVs in the north, east and center of Chernihiv region, heading west/southwest;
- UAVs in the center and north of Poltava region, heading west/northwest;
- UAV in the south of Kirovohrad region, heading north/northwest;
- UAV in central Mykolaiv region, heading southwest/northwest;
- UAV in the Black Sea, heading for Mykolaiv region and Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa region.
- Cherkasy region - threat of enemy attack UAVs!
- Enemy attack UAV heading towards Kharkiv from the northeast!
Update as of 11:17 p.m.
- UAV in the south of Sumy region, heading west;
- new UAVs in eastern and central Kharkiv region, heading west/southwest;
- UAVs in the west and south-east of Chernihiv region, heading west/south-west;
- UAV in the centre of Poltava region, heading north-east;
- UAV in the west of Kirovohrad region, heading south;
- UAV in the north and south-east of Kyiv region, heading west/south;
- UAV in the north of Donetsk region, heading west/east;
- UAV in Odesa region, heading east (tentatively towards Chornomorsk).
Update as of 00:07 a.m.
- UAV in the south-east of Chernihiv region, heading west;
- UAV in southwestern of Poltava region, heading north-east;
- UAV in the north of Cherkasy region, heading south;
- UAV in the south of Kyiv region, heading north-east;
- UAV in the north-east of Zhytomyr region, heading south-west.
Update as of 01:49 a.m.
- UAV in the south-west of Chernihiv region, heading north-west;
- UAV in the west of Cherkasy region, heading south;
- UAV in the east of Mykolaiv region, heading north-west;
- UAV on the border of the TOT in Kherson region, heading southeast.
