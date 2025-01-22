Russians attack Ukraine with attack drones - Air Force (updated)

On January 21, Russian troops launched attack drones in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram from the Air Force.

Movement of attack UAVs

Enemy attack UAV in the north of the Sumy region, heading southwest.

Update on the movement of attack UAVs

UAV in the center of Sumy region, heading southwest;

new UAVs in the east and south of Kharkiv region, heading west/southwest;

UAV in the north of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading west;

UAV in the east of Chernihiv region, heading southwest.

Update as of 9:24 p.m.

UAV in the north of Sumy region, heading southwest;

new UAVs in the east and southwest of Kharkiv region, heading west/southwest;

UAVs in the north and southwest (new) of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading west/northeast;

UAV in the north of Chernihiv region, heading southwest;

UAV in the southeast of Poltava region, heading west/southwest.

Kherson and Mykolaiv regions - threat of enemy attack UAVs from the southeast;

Enemy attack UAV in the direction of Poltava from the northeast;

Enemy attack UAV towards Sumy from the north.

Update as of 10:16 p.m.

UAVs in the center and southeast of Sumy region, heading west;

new UAVs in the east and southwest of Kharkiv region, heading east/southwest;

UAV in the center of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading south/northwest;

UAVs in the north, east and center of Chernihiv region, heading west/southwest;

UAVs in the center and north of Poltava region, heading west/northwest;

UAV in the south of Kirovohrad region, heading north/northwest;

UAV in central Mykolaiv region, heading southwest/northwest;

UAV in the Black Sea, heading for Mykolaiv region and Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa region.

Cherkasy region - threat of enemy attack UAVs!

Enemy attack UAV heading towards Kharkiv from the northeast!

Update as of 11:17 p.m.

UAV in the south of Sumy region, heading west;

new UAVs in eastern and central Kharkiv region, heading west/southwest;

UAVs in the west and south-east of Chernihiv region, heading west/south-west;

UAV in the centre of Poltava region, heading north-east;

UAV in the west of Kirovohrad region, heading south;

UAV in the north and south-east of Kyiv region, heading west/south;

UAV in the north of Donetsk region, heading west/east;

UAV in Odesa region, heading east (tentatively towards Chornomorsk).

Update as of 00:07 a.m.

UAV in the south-east of Chernihiv region, heading west;

UAV in southwestern of Poltava region, heading north-east;

UAV in the north of Cherkasy region, heading south;

UAV in the south of Kyiv region, heading north-east;

UAV in the north-east of Zhytomyr region, heading south-west.

Update as of 01:49 a.m.

UAV in the south-west of Chernihiv region, heading north-west;

UAV in the west of Cherkasy region, heading south;

UAV in the east of Mykolaiv region, heading north-west;

UAV on the border of the TOT in Kherson region, heading southeast.

