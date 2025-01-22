Production potential of Ukraine’s defense industry could reach 34 billion euros in 2025, - Umierov

Ukraine has already made significant progress in developing its own defense industry. In 2025, Ukraine's defense potential could reach 34 billion euros.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine during a panel at the annual conference of the European Defense Agency dedicated to supporting Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The minister said that the European Union should strengthen its role in establishing a just peace on the continent.

According to Umierov, the EU's top security priority in 2025 is to increase investment in the production of military equipment, including air and missile defense systems, armored vehicles, and modern artillery systems.

He emphasized that Ukraine has already made significant progress in developing its own defense industry, but we can do even more. And in 2025, he said, Ukraine's production potential could reach 34 billion euros.

However, according to Mr. Umierov, this requires support:

financing in the amount of 18 billion euros (Ukraine is able to provide 16 billion on its own)

transfer of military technologies;

partnerships with European companies.

The defense minister also expressed his gratitude to the EU for the decision to allocate €1 billion in proceeds from frozen Russian assets to support Ukrainian production. According to him, these funds will be used for priority needs: ammunition, artillery and drones.

"Supporting Ukrainian defense production is a strategic contribution to the security of Europe. Joint efforts, strong decisions and coordination will help make 2025 a year of just peace for Ukraine and the whole of Europe," the Defense Minister added.