Zelenskyy and Starmer inspected Ukrainian-made drones: Our goal is to produce record number. VIDEO+PHOTOS

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who arrived in Kyiv on 16 January, inspected drones made by Ukrainian companies.

The head of state announced this in his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Bomber drones, reconnaissance UAVs, FPV carrier platforms. These are manufactured by Ukrainian companies and in cooperation with British partners. Today, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer and I met with drone manufacturers and examined the developments that help our defenders defend themselves against the Russians," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, Ukraine, in partnership with the UK, is seeking to increase production in some military sectors.

I think we will achieve significant results this year. We will increase production together with our partners from the United Kingdom, first of all with our partners from the United Kingdom. We want to increase production in some areas, to double it. Our goal is to produce a record number of drones. I think this will be very useful and will help us a lot," Zelenskyy said.

According to Ukrinform, the British Prime Minister, in turn, assured of his support for Ukraine. In particular, it is about providing capabilities "that will be useful at the front, that will save the lives of Ukrainians and strengthen the ability to resist aggression".

Among the drones presented were the GOR and Leleka 100M2, which have British components. The premiere also featured a joint British-Ukrainian product, Bravery-M, created in close cooperation between a Ukrainian company and the UK Ministry of Defence. They were also shown the Ukrainian bombers R-34, Kazan E620, Vampire, and Lucky Strike.

