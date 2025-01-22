Insufficient defense of Kharkiv region: Lieutenant General Horbenko arrested for 60 days, with bail set at UAH 25 million

Lieutenant General Artur Horbenko, who is suspected of insufficient defense of the Kharkiv region during the renewed Russian offensive in the northern part of the region, has had a preventive measure applied.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by a Suspilne correspondent from the courtroom.

According to the correspondent, he was sentenced to two months in custody with the right to be released from the pre-trial detention center on bail of UAH 25 million.

The case of insufficient defense of the Kharkiv region in May 2024

As a reminder, on January 20, the SBI detained two generals and a colonel suspected of negligence that led to the loss of part of the Kharkiv region in May 2024.

The 125th TDF Brigade, whose Brigade Сommander was Horbenko in 2024, expressed support for him and expressed a desire to tell the truth in court about the events of that time in the Kharkiv region.

On January 21, Yurii Halushkin, a former commander of the OTG "Kharkiv" accused in the same case, was arrested for 60 days with bail set at UAH 5 million. On January 22, 5 million hryvnias bail was posted for Brigadier General Yurii Halushkin.

Also on January 21, Kyiv's Pecherskyi District Court arrested Colonel Illia Lapin, former commander of the 415th Separate Rifle Battalion of the 23rd Separate Mechanized Brigade, for 60 days.

