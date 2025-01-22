Ukrainian and US teams are working on preparing meeting, there will be several of them, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that team meetings between the administrations of Ukraine and the United States would be held first.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

"The teams will work on meetings, there will be several different meetings. I mean team meetings first of all, and then we will work on the upcoming meeting with the president," Zelenskyy told reporters.

Asked whether he expected a reduction in US aid, the head of state replied that "so far, everything is going as it is."

