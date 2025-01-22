Ukraine wants to secure reliable security guarantees from Trump before talks with Russia - Zelenskyy

The key to any agreement for Ukraine will be reliable security guarantees from the United States and Europe. Ukraine wants to secure these commitments from US President Donald Trump before possible negotiations with Russia.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Bloomberg, Censor.NET reports.

"The only question is what are the security guarantees. And, frankly, I want to have an understanding before the negotiations. If he (Trump - ed.) can guarantee reliable and irreversible security for Ukraine, we will follow this diplomatic path," Zelensky said.

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany would soon discuss security guarantees for Ukraine with its allies.

Read more: Peacekeepers can only become segment of security guarantees, - Zelenskyy