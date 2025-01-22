Ex-commander of OTG "Kharkiv" Halushkin was detained again. New facts revealed in frontline breakthrough in Kharkiv region - SBI

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation, in cooperation with the SSU, have again detained the former commander of the OTG Kharkiv, Yurii Halushkin, who was due to be released on bail of UAH 5 million. The Bureau reported new facts in the case of the border breakthrough in Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the press service of the SBI

What did the investigation reveal?

"As part of the criminal investigation into the commanders' negligence during the defense of part of the territory of the Lyptsi rural territorial community in Kharkiv district, it was found that the former commander of the OTG Kharkiv incorrectly assessed the enemy's potential and the situation in the area of responsibility and, by his actions, also contributed to the arbitrary abandonment of the battlefield by the soldiers of the 125th Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces" the statement said.

The investigation found that the military commander ignored the available intelligence, assessed the Russian offensive in this area as "unlikely", and accordingly gave orders and instructions to his subordinates that did not correspond to the real situation, which ultimately led to tragic events on the front line.

Due to miscalculations in the command and the arbitrary withdrawal of soldiers and certain units of the 125th Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces, the enemy lost the strategic initiative and managed to penetrate the brigade's defense line up to 10 km, which allowed them to shell Kharkiv again with artillery.

Also, as a result of such actions, almost a hundred of our servicemen were wounded, killed or went missing in the first day of the enemy's offensive alone.

The former commander has been detained.

He will be served a notice of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 27, Article 429 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (assistance in the unauthorized abandonment of the battlefield or refusal to use weapons), the SBI added.

The case regarding insufficient defense of the Kharkiv region in May 2024

As a reminder, on January 20, the SBI detained two generals and a colonel suspected of negligence that led to the loss of part of the Kharkiv region in May 2024.

The 125th TDF Brigade, whose Brigade Сommander was Horbenko in 2024, expressed support for him and expressed a desire to tell the truth in court about the events of that time in the Kharkiv region.

On January 21, Yurii Halushkin, a former commander of the OTG "Kharkiv" accused in the same case, was arrested for 60 days with bail set at UAH 5 million. On January 22, 5 million hryvnias bail was posted for Brigadier General Yurii Halushkin.

Also on January 21, Kyiv's Pecherskyi District Court arrested Colonel Illia Lapin, former commander of the 415th Separate Rifle Battalion of the 23rd Separate Mechanized Brigade, for 60 days.

