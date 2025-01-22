Zelenskyy meets with Dutch Prime Minister Schoof to discuss support for Armed Forces and investment in Ukraine’s defense industry

On Wednesday, January 22, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in Davos.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"We discussed joint efforts to ensure the strong position of our state, support for our soldiers, and investments in the defense industry of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

The politicians paid special attention to ensuring reliable security guarantees on the way to achieving a lasting and sustainable peace.

"It is important that the Netherlands adheres to the rule "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He also thanked the Netherlands for all its support for Ukraine.

