Britain signs contracts with two companies to produce artillery barrels for Ukraine

UK has signed contracts with two companies to produce artillery barrels for Ukraine. The contracts are worth 61 million pounds.

This was reported on the social network X by Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S), which is part of the British Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the contract was signed with companies from BAE Systems and Forgemasters.

The production of artillery barrels for Ukraine will take place in Yorkshire.

"In addition, on behalf of the International Fund for Ukraine, we will send Gravehawk, an air defense system developed by the UK, to the front line," the statement said.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the transfer of 150 British-made artillery barrels and new Gravehawk mobile air defense systems to Ukraine.

