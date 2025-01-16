UK hands over 150 artillery barrels and 15 mobile air defence systems to Ukraine - Starmer (supplemented)

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced the transfer of 150 British-made artillery pieces and new Gravehawk mobile air defence systems to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

‘I'm delighted to announce today that we are providing 150 artillery barrels, which... have been manufactured in the United Kingdom and will be delivered to Ukraine in just a few weeks. We will also be supplying a new mobile air defence system called Gravehawk, which is co-funded with Denmark,’ Starmer said.

The innovative system, comparable in size to a shipping container, can adapt air-to-air missiles for ground-based air defense, enabling the use of missiles already in service with the Ukrainian Armed Forces."

In the face of constant Russian bombardment, the Gravehawk system will strengthen Ukraine's air defence, allowing it to protect its cities, troops and critical infrastructure.

Two prototypes of the air defence system were tested in Ukraine in September, and 15 more will be tested this year.

The British Prime Minister also noted that his country will continue the training programme for Ukrainian servicemen in coordination with its allies.

As a reminder, today, 16 January, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived on a visit to Ukraine.

