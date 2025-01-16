Putin shows no signs of seeking peace now - Starmer

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is currently showing no signs of wanting peace, continuing to attack civilians and Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said this during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

Let's be clear. We all want this war to end. No one wants it more than Ukraine. But right now, Putin is showing no signs of seeking peace. Look at the attacks on civilians in Zaporizhzhia. The attacks on Christmas. The repeated attacks on energy infrastructure and, of course, today's attacks here are a reminder of the daily attacks and the determination of the Ukrainian people to face them," he emphasized.

Starmer added that the path to peace is through strength and the UK will work to strengthen Ukraine's position.

Read more: RF reduced number of drone attacks against Ukraine in December - British intelligence

As a reminder, today, January 16, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived on a visit to Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer signed an agreement on centenary cooperation in Kyiv.