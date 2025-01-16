UK to play ’full part’ in peacekeeping efforts in Ukraine - Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said that London is ready to play its ‘full part’ in possible peacekeeping activities in Ukraine, as it is not just about our country's sovereignty.

He was asked whether Britain was ready to play a role in any peace talks on Ukraine, including by deploying British troops to keep the peace.

‘I don't want to get ahead of myself, but I have made it clear that we will play our full part - because it's not just about Ukraine's sovereignty,’ Starmer said.

‘It's about the impact this will have on the UK, on our values, our freedom, our democracy. Because if Russia succeeds in this aggression, it will affect all of us for a very, very long time,’ he said.

He also said that the Russian drone attack on Kyiv during his visit to the Ukrainian capital was ‘a reminder of what Ukraine faces every day’ and that the war was caused by ‘Russian aggression’.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a foreign peacekeeper in Ukraine could only be a segment of security guarantees.