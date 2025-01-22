Russians attacked Kharkiv with shaheds: Drone debris found in Kholodnohirskyi district
Explosions were heard in Kharkiv. In the Kholodnohirskyi district, the debris of an enemy "Shahed" was recorded.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports
"According to preliminary data, the wreckage of an enemy Shahed was recorded in the Kholodnohirskyi district. Another strike was recorded outside the city," he wrote.
Syniehubov added that there were no casualties at the moment.
