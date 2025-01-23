Trump signs executive order closing US southern border to illegal immigrants

On Wednesday, January 22, US President Donald Trump signed a decree suspending the entry of foreigners trying to illegally enter the United States through the southern border.

This is stated on the White House website, Censor.NET reports .

"The President is authorized under the Immigration and Nationality Act to prevent the physical entry of illegal aliens into the United States across the southern border," the statement reads.

From now on, the physical entry of foreigners into the United States through the southern border is suspended.

The report said that some states, including Texas, had asked the federal government for protection from the migrant invasion during Biden's presidency, but "it has failed to protect them from the millions of illegal aliens entering the United States."

Trump's executive order authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice, and the Department of State to do everything they can to "immediately" deport illegal migrants who have entered the United States through the southern border.

In addition, the US President has limited the provisions of immigration law that would allow illegal migrants to stay in the US, including the right to asylum.

Earlier it was reported that Trump sent 1,000 troops to the US-Mexico border.

