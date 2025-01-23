Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with rockets. Man was killed. Number of injured increased to 51 people, including two-month-old baby (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

At around 4am on 23 January, Russian invaders launched rocket attacks on Zaporizhzhia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

He noted that at least four explosions took place in the city. The enemy struck a residential area.

"The Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia took the life of one person. A 47-year-old man was killed," said Fedorov.

"Among the injured are four employees of the State Emergency Service. They were taken to hospital.

The strike damaged residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia. The blast wave smashed windows and damaged the roof. The number of victims has increased to 16 people," - said Fedorov.

He later noted that five people were in serious condition. The condition of another five people is assessed as moderate. Among them are two employees of the State Emergency Service.

"There is a two-month-old child among those injured in the Russian attack. The baby has just been taken to hospital," Fedorov added.

Update at 7:34 a.m.

"The number of victims has increased to 24 people. Doctors are providing prompt assistance," said Fedorov.

Update at 11:35 a.m.

"45 injured as of now.

People keep coming to medical institutions after the night attack," said Fedorov.

Update at 1:50 p.m.

As of 12.00, 46 people have sought medical assistance. Most of them sustained mine-blast injuries, eye injuries, penetrating wounds and bruises.

"22 people were hospitalised, including a two-month-old boy. Doctors assess the child's condition as stable," said Fedorov.

Update at 3:40 p.m.

The number of people wounded in the hostile shelling of Zaporizhzhia has increased to 51. People continue to seek medical assistance.

"There are 22 people in hospitals of the regional center. Others are being treated on an outpatient basis," noted Fedorov.









Read more: Ruscists attacked Zaporizhzhia with five "shaheds", fire broke out (updated)