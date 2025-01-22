Ruscists attacked Zaporizhzhia with five "shaheds", fire broke out (updated)

Late on Wednesday evening, January 22, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with attack drones, and a fire broke out in one of the city's districts.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"Explosions in Zaporizhzhia region," Fedorov said at 9:57 pm.

Later, at 10:06 p.m., Fedorov said that a fire broke out in one of Zaporizhzhia's districts as a result of the Russian attack. Preliminary, there were no casualties.

Updated information

At 10:11 p.m., Fedorov reported that there were repeated explosions in the city.

"The enemy has reportedly carried out five Shahed strikes on the city. All emergency services have been dispatched to respond," the head of the RMA reported at 10:39 p.m.

Earlier it was reported that in the evening of January 22, the occupiers launched attack drones in Ukraine.

