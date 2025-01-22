Ukraine is under attack by Russian strike drones - Air Force (updated)
On the evening of January 22, Russians launched attack drones against Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.
Movement of attack UAVs
- UAVs in Kharkiv region heading for the Dnipropetrovsk region.
- A group of attack UAVs in the south of Kharkiv region, heading southwest.
Update on UAV movement
- UAVs in the south of Kharkiv region, heading northwest.
- UAVs flying westward in Dnipropetrovsk region.
- a new group of attack UAVs in the south of Sumy region, heading southwest.
Update 9:36 p.m.
- UAVs in Sumy region heading for Kharkiv region.
- UAVs in Kharkiv region heading towards Poltava region.
- UAV in the north of Dnipropetrovsk region heading to Kharkiv region.
- an attack UAV in Mykolaiv region heading towards Odesa region.
- A UAV in the north of Zaporizhzhia region heading to Dnipropetrovsk region.
