Ukraine is under attack by Russian strike drones - Air Force (updated)

On the evening of January 22, Russians launched attack drones against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

Movement of attack UAVs

  • UAVs in Kharkiv region heading for the Dnipropetrovsk region.
  • A group of attack UAVs in the south of Kharkiv region, heading southwest.

Update on UAV movement

  • UAVs in the south of Kharkiv region, heading northwest.
  • UAVs flying westward in Dnipropetrovsk region.
  • a new group of attack UAVs in the south of Sumy region, heading southwest.

Update 9:36 p.m.

  • UAVs in Sumy region heading for Kharkiv region.
  • UAVs in Kharkiv region heading towards Poltava region.
  • UAV in the north of Dnipropetrovsk region heading to Kharkiv region.
  • an attack UAV in Mykolaiv region heading towards Odesa region.
  • A UAV in the north of Zaporizhzhia region heading to Dnipropetrovsk region.

