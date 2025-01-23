ENG
In morning, Russians shelled Kramatorsk, 2 people were wounded. PHOTO

Early in the morning of 23 January, Kramatorsk came under enemy fire. The private sector came under enemy attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kramatorsk CMA, Oleksandr Honcharenko.

"Two people were wounded. Fortunately, they are not seriously injured. About 20 houses were damaged," he said in a statement.

Honcharenko noted that all relevant utilities are currently working at the site.

