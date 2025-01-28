Ukrainian defenders destroy tank, 2 armoured personnel carriers, D-30 howitzer and 3 occupiers’ vehicles in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the "Phoenix" unit of the "Pomsta" brigade destroyed a number of important military targets in the Kharkiv region in the Kupyansk sector: a tank, 2 armoured combat vehicles, a D-30 howitzer and 3 occupiers' vehicles.

Watch more: Defense forces destroyed communications equipment, video surveillance camera, EW, observation points, occupiers’ hideouts. VIDEO

An enemy UAV control point, a communication antenna, 3 electronic warfare stations, 2 fuel and lubricant depots, an ammunition depot and 2 generators were also burned.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

