Ukrainian defenders destroy tank, 2 armoured personnel carriers, D-30 howitzer and 3 occupiers’ vehicles in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
Soldiers of the "Phoenix" unit of the "Pomsta" brigade destroyed a number of important military targets in the Kharkiv region in the Kupyansk sector: a tank, 2 armoured combat vehicles, a D-30 howitzer and 3 occupiers' vehicles.
An enemy UAV control point, a communication antenna, 3 electronic warfare stations, 2 fuel and lubricant depots, an ammunition depot and 2 generators were also burned.
According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.
