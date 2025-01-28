US suspends United for Ukraine programme for refugees from Ukraine

The US Citizenship and Immigration Service has announced the suspension of the United for Ukraine (U4U) programme for Ukrainians fleeing the war.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the "Voice of America".

"Due to the Executive Order dated 20 January 2025, 'Securing Our Borders', the US Citizenship and Immigration Services is suspending the acceptance of Form I-134A, the online request for support and the declaration of financial support," the agency said.

Currently, the acceptance of applications is suspended until the Service considers all the requests that have already been submitted, the statement said.

As a reminder, the US federal government agency USAID has suspended funding for all programmes and projects in Ukraine for 90 days to comply with the State Department's directive to audit foreign aid.

On Saturday, 25 January, US President Donald Trump officially confirmed that he had frozen Washington's aid to other countries.

