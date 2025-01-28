Mayor of Drohobych Kuchma fined for failure to fulfil mobilisation plan

The mayor of Drohobych, Lviv region, Taras Kuchma, was issued a decision to impose a fine for disrupting mobilisation activities. He was first invited to the local TCR, and when he did not show up, the TCR leadership sent a letter to the National Police to bring him in forcibly.

Taras Kuchma told the publication that he was indeed supposed to arrive at the district TCR and SS on 22 January, but did not do so because of official events scheduled for that day and a meeting with the fallen soldier.

"We sent a letter saying that we would not come, but if you have any questions, write to us and we will answer. The reaction of the head of the TCR was that a letter was sent to the police to bring the mayor in forcibly," Kuchma said.

At the same time, the mayor clarified that he had not been taken to the TCR by force, as he had arrived there on his own. It turned out that the mayor of Drohobych, as well as the mayors of other cities in the region (Truskavets, Skhidnytsia, Boryslav, Medenych), were issued with resolutions imposing administrative penalties for failing to fulfil the mobilisation task and disrupting mobilisation activities in accordance with the order of the head of the DMA. This violation is punishable by a fine of approximately UAH 36,000.

Kuchma disagreed with this decision of the TCR, in his opinion, mayors do not have the authority to bring people to the TCR.

"There is a resolution that obliges us to carry out mobilisation tasks without giving us the authority. How can the mayor of the city take people to the TCR for conscription?" says the mayor, stating that he intends to appeal the fine imposed on him.

"I'm not going to pay it, I'm going to appeal. How can I expect to drag people in by force, or what? How do they imagine it? Do I have an army, a police force? What do I have?" Kuchma argues.

