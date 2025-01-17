"Limitedly fit" individuals have to undergo MMC by February 5 and comply with the provision of law. There is no conflict, - "Servant of people" Venislavskyi

Citizens liable for military service who have previously received the status of "limitedly fit" must re-undergo a military medical examination (MMC) by February 5 to comply with the law. Otherwise, they will have to pay a fine of 17 thousand hryvnias.

This was stated by a member of the Verkhovna Rada Defense Committee, People's Deputy of the Servant of the People party Fedir Venislavskyi, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

Citizens with this status will receive a fine of 17 to 25,500 hryvnias if they fail to undergo the MMC by this deadline.

Venislavskyi reminded that according to the new law, the term "limitedly fit" has been abolished in Ukraine.

However, the transitional provisions of the law clearly state that within 9 months, those who were previously recognized as " limitedly fit" must undergo a second MMC to determine whether they are fit for military service under the new standards.

This law has entered into force. 9 months have passed. Accordingly, the question naturally arises for those who have not complied with the law. This does not require any separate regulation at the level of the Cabinet of Ministers. There is no conflict here," explained the people's deputy.

According to Venislavskyi, there are no legal grounds to dispute or justify the fact that there was no opportunity for such citizens to undergo a second MMC in 9 months.

"Citizens had time to fulfill the requirement of the law. Those who did not comply will continue to be held liable for failure to comply with certain provisions of the law. And the responsibility for violation of the rules of military registration, which are one of the components of these rules, is established by administrative liability, which has been in force for a decade," he emphasized.

The Cabinet of Ministers' resolution, which provides for a call-up through a draft notice, means that mobilization activities are underway.

However, according to the people's deputy, this is a different law, which stipulates that in case of a call-up of a citizen liable for military service, he must receive a call-up notice and undergo MMC.

"We are talking about a different category of people who do not need to be called up, because no one is mobilizing them. They had to comply with the law and undergo MMC," he added.

Earlier, People's Deputy Venislavskyi said that 17-year-old boys would pay a fine if they failed to register on time.

On January 9, the Verkhovna Rada passed bill No. 12076 on amendments to the Law "On Military Duty and Service" regarding medical registration during the training of conscripts.

