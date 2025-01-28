There are no grounds for sanctions against Portnov, - Shmyhal responds to petition

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that there are currently no grounds to impose sanctions against the former deputy head of the Yanukovych administration, Andrii Portnov.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the response to the petition.

"The Ministry of Economy was instructed to consider the petition together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Justice, the National Police, the BES, the State Bureau of Investigation, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Office of the Prosecutor General and provide relevant conclusions. Following the review of the said order, the Ministry of Economy concluded that the petition does not contain any circumstances that may be considered as grounds for imposing sanctions under the law. At the same time, the US decision to impose sanctions is not a statutory basis for imposing sanctions," the Prime Minister said.

Read more: Portnov from Spain signed his estate near Kyiv over to his children - media

The Prime Minister noted that the petition also did not contain information indicating Portnov's terrorist activities within the meaning of the term "terrorist activities" under Article 1 of the Law of Ukraine "On Combating Terrorism", which could be considered as grounds for imposing sanctions under the Law.

"It should be noted that the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Police, the BES, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, and the Security Service of Ukraine have informed the Ministry of Economy that there is currently no information on the existence of grounds for applying special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) to the individual named in the petition.

At the same time, in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, any interested person who has facts that may indicate a criminal offence has the right to apply to law enforcement agencies with a relevant statement," the response reads.

Read more: Mediarukh calls on Zelenskyy to apply NSDC sanctions against Portnov - statement

As a reminder, a petition calling for the NSDC to impose sanctions on Portnov was submitted to the government by Yaroslava Volvach, head of the Hromadske investigation department and a representative of the Mediarukh.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the Mediarukh called on Zelenskyy to impose NSDC sanctions on Portnov.

Mediarukh demands the imposition of sanctions in view of "numerous journalistic investigations that indicate the possible continued influence of Andrii Portnov on the judicial system of Ukraine".

It was also reported that the former deputy head of the Yanukovych presidential administration, Andrii Portnov, is demanding that the petition proposing to impose sanctions against him be removed from the Cabinet of Ministers' website.

Read more: Portnov sued journalists and Censor.NET editor-in-chief for defining him as "collaborator and traitor": he demands 58.5 thousand UAH. DOCUMENT