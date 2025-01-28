EU plans to finalize 16th package of sanctions against Russia in February - Kallas

The next, 16th package of EU sanctions against Russia over its aggressive war against Ukraine may be ready in February.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was announced by the High Representative of the European Union Kaja Kallas at a press conference in Brussels after an informal breakfast dedicated to Ukraine's accession to the EU, which took place on the eve of a ministerial meeting in the format of the EU Home Affairs Council.

It is noted that the breakfast was also attended by European Commissioner for Enlargement Martha Kos and Swedish Foreign Minister Jessica Rosenkrantz.

"We are, of course, working on the next package of sanctions, and I hope we really want to have it ready by February," Kallas said.

According to her, the subject of the EU's restrictive measures is currently a topic of negotiations between member states. "We're really looking at all types of things that really help Russia wage this war to put them on the sanctions list. I mean, even items like video game consoles, because obviously those are the ones they use to control drones, or chemicals that are needed for the Russian military industry. There are many items on this list, of course, including liquefied natural gas. It will become clear what the final agreement will be when we reach a deal. But, yes, we are working to have it (the 16th package - Ed.) ready in February," Kallas said.