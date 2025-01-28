ENG
Russian troops attack Ukraine with strike drones - Air Force (updated)

Shaheds

On the evening of January 28, Russians launched attack drones in Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

Movement of attack drones

  • Sumy and Chernihiv regions are under threat of attack UAVs.
  • UAV in the northern part of Sumy region, heading west.

Updates

Update as of 10:00 p.m.

  • UAVs in southwestern and central Kharkiv region, heading west.
  • UAV in the northern part of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading west.

