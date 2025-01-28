Russian troops attack Ukraine with strike drones - Air Force (updated)
On the evening of January 28, Russians launched attack drones in Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.
Movement of attack drones
- Sumy and Chernihiv regions are under threat of attack UAVs.
- UAV in the northern part of Sumy region, heading west.
Updates
Update as of 10:00 p.m.
- UAVs in southwestern and central Kharkiv region, heading west.
- UAV in the northern part of Dnipropetrovsk region, heading west.
