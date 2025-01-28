ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4694 visitors online
News Photo
2 122 0

Attack by "shaheds" and rocket in Odesa region: houses damaged, 10 cars set on fire, four injured. PHOTOS

On the morning of 28 January, the enemy attacked Odesa and the region with attack drones and a missile.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

"The missile was destroyed. The wreckage of the downed UAVs damaged the glazing in four residential high-rise buildings and five country houses. In one of Odesa's yards, 10 cars caught fire, and the fire has been extinguished. In addition, a grain warehouse was damaged," the statement said.

The number of victims of the drone attack increased to 4. One man was hospitalised.

Read more: Drone attack on Odesa: residential buildings damaged

Наслідки атаки на Одесу
Наслідки атаки на Одесу
Наслідки атаки на Одесу
Наслідки атаки на Одесу

 

Author: 

Odesa (931) Odeska region (657) rocket (1591) Shahed (687) Odeskyy district (102)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 