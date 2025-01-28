Attack by "shaheds" and rocket in Odesa region: houses damaged, 10 cars set on fire, four injured. PHOTOS

On the morning of 28 January, the enemy attacked Odesa and the region with attack drones and a missile.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

"The missile was destroyed. The wreckage of the downed UAVs damaged the glazing in four residential high-rise buildings and five country houses. In one of Odesa's yards, 10 cars caught fire, and the fire has been extinguished. In addition, a grain warehouse was damaged," the statement said.

The number of victims of the drone attack increased to 4. One man was hospitalised.

