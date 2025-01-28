Kallas talks with Rubio: they also discussed war in Ukraine

On Tuesday, January 28, the head of the European Union's diplomacy held a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

She reported this on the social network X, Censor.NET informs.

Among other things, the diplomats discussed Russia's war against Ukraine.

"We discussed global issues in which the EU and the US share the same interests, including Russia's war in Ukraine, Iran's malign influence, and the challenges facing China," Kallas wrote.

The head of European diplomacy emphasized that the EU and the US are "always stronger together."

She also expressed hope for a meeting with Rubio in the near future.

