France is ready to send troops to Greenland if Denmark asks for it, - Foreign Minister Barrot

France is ready to send a military contingent to Greenland if Denmark asks for it.

This was stated by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot in an interview with SudRadio, Censor.NET reports .

According to the diplomat, the main problem is that the Arctic has become a new field of conflict, and Europe must do more to protect this region.

"Europe's borders are sovereign. And no one can afford to come and play with the borders. We have made that clear and we will continue to reiterate that... Denmark has announced that it is increasing its military presence in the region by 2 billion euros. Therefore, Denmark also believes that we must do more to protect the Arctic from foreign influence or interference," Barrot said.

The French minister emphasized that the United States will not invade the island and that "no one is interested in entering into a conflict with the European Union."

"Will the Americans invade Greenland? This will not happen. No one is interested in a conflict with the European Union. But if Denmark asks for solidarity from the EU member states, France will respond," the French Foreign Minister added.

Earlier, the head of the EU Military Committee, Robert Briger, suggested deploying EU soldiers to Greenland amid statements by US President Donald Trump about his intention to buy this autonomous territory, which is part of Denmark.

Trump wants to buy Greenland

In early January, Trump said that Denmark should give up Greenland to protect the "free world."

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen cannot imagine and does not believe that the United States will use military or economic force to control Greenland.

Danish Foreign Minister Rasmussen, in turn, said that Greenland could become independent if its residents so choose, but it would not be a US state.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said that the EU will not allow other countries to attack its borders.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned against violent border changes in light of US President-elect Donald Trump's recent statements about claims to Greenland.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken believes that there is no need to waste time discussing the intentions of the newly elected U.S. President Donald Trump to establish control over Greenland.

CNN writes that Danish officials fear that US President Donald Trump is much more serious about acquiring Greenland than in his first term.

Earlier, Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede said that the island does not want to be American or Danish, but seeks independence, noting that this is nothing new.