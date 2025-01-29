US transported 90 Patriot interceptor missiles from Israel to Poland for transfer to Ukraine - Axios

The United States transported about 90 Patriot interceptor missiles from warehouses in Israel to Poland. Then the missiles will go to Ukraine.

The publication writes that this week, US military aircraft arrived at an air base in southern Israel and headed to Rzeszow, Poland. According to sources, the planes transported about 90 Patriot interceptors, which are to be delivered to Ukraine.

Axios writes that in April last year, the Israeli Air Force decommissioned Patriot systems that had been in service for more than 30 years. The reason was that Israel had developed its own air defense systems.

According to Axios sources, after the decommissioning of the Patriot in Israel, Ukrainian officials turned to Washington and Tel Aviv with a proposal that missiles for the systems be sent to the United States for repair and then transferred to Ukraine.

It is noted that for several months Israel delayed its response because, according to the newspaper, "it feared that Russia would retaliate, possibly by supplying modern weapons to Iran."

According to the source, at the end of September last year, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu finally approved the initiative.

A senior Israeli official told the newspaper that Israel had informed Russia in advance of the move and emphasized that it was "only returning the Patriot system to the United States," not supplying weapons to Ukraine.

