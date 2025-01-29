Fico has been poisoned by Russian propaganda. We advise him to look in mirror - Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on statements of Prime Minister of Slovakia

Recent statements by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico indicate that he is trying to shift responsibility for his own failures in domestic policy to foreign countries.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

"Against the backdrop of falling confidence among Slovak society and protests against his pro-Russian course, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico resorted to looking for enemies and found them... in Ukraine.

We regard these absurd statements as an attempt to shift the responsibility for our own failures in domestic politics to foreign states and leaders. We advise you to look in the mirror instead of abroad," the statement reads.

The Foreign Ministry also reminds that the Ukrainian side has repeatedly warned about the danger of the pro-Russian policy of the Slovak leadership.

Read more: Fico on Zelenskyy: Inadequate interference in Slovakia’s internal affairs

"The result is obvious: Robert Fico and some Slovakian parliamentarians have been poisoned by Russian propaganda, have ceased to distinguish between black and white, and have now begun to call the leaders of neighboring friendly democracies 'enemies'.

We are convinced that such a position and policy of Robert Fico contradicts the choice of the people of Slovakia to be an integral part of the European community," the Foreign Ministry summarized.

Earlier it was reported that Fico called Zelenskyy an enemy. In turn, the President of Ukraine noted that Fico chose Moscow over America and other partners.

Stopping Russian gas transit

As a reminder, at 07:00 on January 1, 2025, the transportation of Russian natural gas through Ukraine was stopped in the interests of national security.

The Cabinet of Ministers said that Ukraine had duly informed the European Commission about the termination of gas transit. European countries have prepared.

Earlier, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico also threatened to stop exporting electricity to Ukraine and significantly reduce support for Ukrainian refugees in response to the cessation of Russian gas transit through Ukrainian territory.

Read more: Fico: Ukraine will never be in NATO and will have "huge problems" with EU accession

Recently, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "beggar and blackmailer."

Earlier it was reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was "obviously mistaken" in hoping that his shadowy schemes with Moscow would exist indefinitely.