Explosions occurred in Kyiv again: UAV wreckage fell in Desnianskyi district (updated)

Explosions have been heard in Kyiv again, and the air defence forces are working on UAVs.

The Air Force previously warned about the movement of UAVs in the direction of Kyiv.

According to Mayor Klitschko, air defence forces are targeting enemy drones in the capital.

Head of the KCMA Tkachenko said that debris fell in the Desnianskyi district in an open area, setting grass and bushes on fire. Information about the damage and victims is currently being established.

On 29 January, it was reported that air defence systems were operating in Kyiv, the wreckage of a "Shahed" fell near a metro station in the Darnytskyi district, there were damages.

