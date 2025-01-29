Air defence worked in Kyiv: "Shahed" wreckage fell near metro station in Darnytskyi district, there were damages (updated)

On the morning of 29 January 2025, air defence forces were operating in the capital during an enemy drone attack.

This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, Censor.NET reports.

"The wreckage of an enemy UAV fell near a metro station in the Darnytskyi district of the capital. All services are heading to the scene," he said.

No further information is currently available.

The alert has been cancelled in Kyiv.

Later, Klitschko clarified that the debris from the UAV that fell in the Darnytskyi district damaged the fence and a separate building of the Darnytskyi depot checkpoint. All services are on the scene. There is currently no fire, no injuries have been reported.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that in the evening of 28 January, Russians launched attack drones in Ukraine.