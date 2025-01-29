Nizhny Novgorod oil refinery in city of Kstovo was hit - General Staff

On the night of January 29, 2025, units of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Nizhny Novgorod Oil Refinery, located in Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, this was confirmed by the General Staff.

As noted, this refinery is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army.

"After the UAV strike, a powerful fire was recorded on the territory of the facility. The results and extent of the damage are being clarified," the General Staff emphasizes.

Combat operations against strategic targets involved in supporting Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine will continue.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the night of January 29, an oil depot in the city of Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region, was attacked by drones. The Russian Defense Ministry announced the alleged destruction of more than 100 drones over 9 regions of Russia. In the morning, the Sibur-Kstovo press center announced that drone debris had fallen on the company's territory in Nizhny Novgorod region and a fire had broken out at the facility.