Russian Ministry of Defence claims to have destroyed over 100 drones over 9 regions of Russia

The Russian Ministry of Defence said that on the night of 29 January 2025, Russian air defence allegedly intercepted 104 Ukrainian drones over the territory of nine regions of Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the enemy Ministry of Defence.

As noted, 47 drones were allegedly destroyed over the Kursk region, 27 - over the Bryansk region, 11 - over the Smolensk region, 7 - over the Tver region, 4 - over the Belgorod region, 3 - over the Nizhny Novgorod region, 3 - over the Kaluga region, 1 - over the Rostov and Leningrad regions.

Traditionally, the Russian Ministry of Defence does not say anything about the consequences of the attack.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the night of 29 January, an oil depot in the city of Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region, was attacked by drones. It was also noted that the Russians reported an attack on Kotovsk in the Tambov region, where a gunpowder plant is located.