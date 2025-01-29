Trump’s executive order blocks supply of medicines for 20 million HIV patients - Reuters

The Donald Trump administration has stopped the supply of vital medicines to countries receiving assistance from USAID.

This is reported by Reuters, Censor.NET informs.

On 28 January, American contractors and partners working with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) were ordered to immediately cease operations. One such notice was received by "Chemonics", a large consulting company that coordinated medical supplies.

As noted, USAID is also involved in the fight against HIV, malaria and tuberculosis, as well as maternal and child health programmes. Atul Gawande, the former head of USAID's global health division, called the situation catastrophic:

"This is catastrophic. "Donated drug supplies keeping 20 million people living with HIV alive. That stops today," - he said.

According to him, interrupting the supply of antiretroviral drugs could lead to the emergence of treatment-resistant strains of HIV. The 6.5 million orphans and vulnerable children with HIV in 23 countries that depend on USAID programmes are also at risk.

Watch more: Zelenskyy instructs government officials to provide report on US support programs that are currently suspended. VIDEO

USAID

On the first day after his inauguration, US President Donald Trump signed a decree suspending all US foreign aid programmes for 90 days until an analysis of their compliance with his policy goals is conducted.

USAID in Ukraine was then ordered to suspend all projects and expenditures.

USAID supports projects in more than 100 countries around the world, including in Ukraine, where the agency funds the rebuilding of schools, the provision of healthcare services, and the repair of the critical energy system.

Read more: USAID office in Ukraine ordered to suspend funding for all projects - mass media