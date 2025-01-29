Invaders continue to storm areas of Novodarivka and Novopole, their losses per day amount to over 60 people - Southern Defense Forces

The operational situation in the south of Ukraine remains stably tense. The composition and nature of the enemy's actions remain unchanged, and no signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected.

The situation in the South

As noted, the occupiers continue to carry out artillery shelling and air strikes, use a large number of attack drones of various types, and actively conduct aerial reconnaissance. Over 370 attacks were recorded over the past day. Russians carried out air strikes on the settlements of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions using guided aerial bombs.



"Continuing the terror of the civilian population of the frontline territories of the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions, the enemy used more than 500 attack drones and dropped 370 fragmentation munitions," the Southern Defense Forces said.

Attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces

The occupation forces continue to storm the island area in the Prydniprovskyi sector and are trying to break through the defense line in the Zaporizhzhia sector. Over the past day, 7 enemy attacks were registered, most of them in the Zaporizhzhia sector, in the areas of Novodarivka and Novopil.



The enemy continues to conduct engineering and aerial reconnaissance in the Huliaypillia and Orikhiv sectors.

Losses of the Russian army

Thus, over the past day, it was confirmed that the number of aggressor personnel decreased by 61 people.

Enemy losses are as follows:

6 artillery systems and mortars;

10 units of vehicles;

4 units of "Shahed-136" attack UAVs;

2 units of reconnaissance UAVs of unspecified type;

1 boat;

2 motorcycles and an ATV;

generators;

2 video surveillance cameras;

4 Starlink terminals;

2 radio communication stations and a generator.

In addition, the following were destroyed:

23 enemy dugouts and shelters;

2 firing positions and an observation post;

ammunition storage area;

11 communication antennas.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated 834,670 Russian invaders.