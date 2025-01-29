Trump can force Putin to make peace if he really wants it - Zelenskyy

If U.S. President Donald Trump wants to force Putin to end the war, he may well achieve this.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Fox News, Censor.NET reports.

"If President Trump has a desire to force Putin to come to peace, he can do it," Zelensky said.

He noted that the peace agreement should not be just a formality, but a real mechanism for ensuring Ukraine's security.

"We want Trump to be on the side of justice, on the side of Ukraine," the president emphasized.

Zelenskyy believes that the support of a strong US leader is what Putin fears most. He also called for increased international pressure on the Kremlin, especially from China.

"I believe that guarantees from Europe alone will never be enough. Europeans realize that without security guarantees from the United States, from President Trump, it will not be enough. Putin is not afraid of Europe. Unfortunately, this is true," Zelenskyy added.

The President recalled that even before the full-scale invasion began, he had called on the Biden administration to impose preventive sanctions against Russia and provide weapons. However, the United States postponed these steps until Russia started the war.

"So, during the great invasion, Ukrainians were left alone, and we fought alone," Zelenskyy stated.

To recap, the Trump administration and the EU agreed on the need to put maximum pressure on Russia.

