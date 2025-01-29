Russia actively hinders humanitarian evacuations, complicating return of Ukrainians from TOT - Lubinets

Russia is actively preventing the return of Ukrainians from the temporarily occupied territories, creating maximum difficulties for humanitarian evacuation.

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets at a briefing in Ivano-Frankivsk, Censor.NET reports.

"The position of the Russian Federation is to do everything possible to prevent citizens from returning from the TOT, or to return with maximum problems," Lubinets said.

In particular, the ombudsman noted that logistical evacuation routes are often laid out in such a way that Ukrainians first enter the territory of Russia, crossing several borders.

"We had cases when we repeatedly tried to return a person and failed. Only on the third attempt, or with the direct mediation of international partners. There is a case when we returned one boy three times. We managed to do this only with the help of diplomats from Qatar," the Ombudsman said.

The ombudsman also confirmed that there are still a lot of appeals from Ukrainians who want to return from the TOT, which indicates huge difficulties and requests for help.

