EU court refuses to lift sanctions against Lavrov’s son-in-law

The EU court in Luxembourg has decided not to lift sanctions against businessman Oleksandr Vinokurov, who is married to the daughter of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

This is reported by DW, Censor.NET informs.

Vinokurov asked the judges to recognize the lawsuit he filed to lift the sanctions as justified and to cancel the decision of the EU Council to impose restrictive measures on him for actions that undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. He also requested that the Council of the EU be obliged to pay all costs of the proceedings.

Read more: Lavrov: Russia is not satisfied with Trump’s proposal for talks

The plaintiff argued that the sanctions against him were imposed unlawfully, that the EU Council made a mistake in its assessment, and that it violated the principle of proportionality.

Lavrov's son-in-law is the president of Marathon Group and the main shareholder of the Magnit retail chain.

The publication recalls that Vinokurov was one of the participants in a meeting that dictator Vladimir Putin held with representatives of Russian business on February 24, 2022, immediately after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In official EU documents, Oleksandr Vinokurov is described as "an entrepreneur engaged in activities in sectors of the economy that provide a significant source of income for the Russian government."