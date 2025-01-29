Fighting for Velyka Novosilka continues. We cannot confirm information about occupation, - 110th SMB

Russian troops have not occupied Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk region, and the fighting for the village continues. The enemy may try to force the river that flows through the village.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ivan Siekach, head of the public relations service of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Lieutenant General Mark Bezruchko, on the " Unified News " TV channel.

At the moment, I cannot confirm what DeepState is claiming, the fighting for Velyka Novosilka continues, both small arms and infantry, artillery and everything. So, I cannot confirm this information disseminated by DeepState at this time," he said.

According to him, the enemy has an advantage in personnel.

Read more: Russians have occupied Velyka Novosilka, - DeepState. MAPS

"It is the fighting for buildings in the city that makes it difficult for us because we are infantry, we work more in the fields, and here we have to work as assault troops to drive them out of basements and houses, but the guys have no choice, so they fight like assault troops," said the Ukrainian military.

Siekach explained that the river that flows through the settlement complicates the work of both the occupiers and the Ukrainian army, as it affects food supplies, ammunition, and personnel.

The 110th SMB spokesperson clarified that the Russians need to make a lot of effort to advance. currently, the enemy has no foothold there.

The enemy is not currently thinking about a bridgehead. Most likely, the enemy's offensive will be stopped on this section of the front, in Velyka Novosilka, and he will look for other weaknesses where he can advance and redeploy his forces. To force the river, we need to conduct a special operation with equipment, bring in pontoons, and have a one-to-seven advantage, not one to three or four, so I think the enemy will be stopped from advancing in this direction," added Mr. Siekach.

Read more: Fierce fighting in Chasiv Yar and Toretsk, enemy tries to break through our defences in Siverskyi sector with armoured vehicles - OSGT "Khortytsia"

As a reminder, on January 29, 2025, the DeepState project reported that Russian troops captured Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk region and advanced near four other settlements.