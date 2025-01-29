TCR fines mayors for failure to fulfill mobilization plan: OC West says it’s legal

The OC West called the decision to impose fines on several mayors in the Lviv region for failing to comply with mobilisation plans legitimate.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to BBC News Ukraine.

"Local self-government bodies, in particular, ensure the primary military registration of conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists, as well as warning measures and ensure the arrival of reservists and persons liable for military service to the recruit depots," they said.

The OC West stated that the head of the Drohobych District TCR and SS of Lviv region acted "within the limits of his authority and competence".

Without exception, all District TCRs and SSs in the western region of Ukraine work in a spirit of openness and mutual dialogue with local governments and authorities, added OC West.

Earlier it was reported that the mayor of Drohobych, Lviv region, Taras Kuchma, was fined for disrupting mobilisation activities. He was first invited to the local TCR, and when he did not appear, the TCR management sent a letter to the National Police to bring him in forcibly.

The mayor of Boryslav, Lviv region, Ihor Yavorskyi, confirmed to Hromadske that he too had been fined for failing to comply with the mobilisation plan. He is preparing to appeal the decision.

