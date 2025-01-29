Russia doesn’t like how we help Western countries defend themselves, - Rheinmetal CEO Papperger on assassination attempt

The CEO of the German arms concern Rheinmetall, Armin Papperger, said that Russia does not like the activities of his company, so it planned to kill him.

He said this during a visit to Vilnius, according to LRT, Censor.NET reports.

"I think it's quite obvious that countries like Russia are not very happy because we, as the world's largest producer of large-caliber ammunition, are helping Western countries to protect themselves," Papperger said.

Rheinmetall's CEO clarified that law enforcement officials are now taking care of his security.

What was the background?

Earlier it was reported that in early 2024, US intelligence revealed that the Russian government was planning to assassinate the CEO of a powerful German arms manufacturer, Armin Papperger. This was reported to CNN by five American and Western officials familiar with the case.

They claimed that the assassination attempt was one of a series of Russian plans to assassinate defense industry executives across Europe who support Ukraine's war effort. The plan to assassinate Papperger was the most elaborate.

Subsequently, NATO confirmed the attempted assassination of Rheinmetall's CEO as part of Russian sabotage.