He tried to kill official of Melitopol city hall: SSU detains FSS killer in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

A Russian FSS agent who attempted to assassinate one of the officials of the Melitopol City Council was detained.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, the attacker waited for the official in the entrance of a residential building and then struck him several times on the head with a hammer. Despite numerous injuries, the victim survived.

"For conspiracy purposes, the offender acted under the guise of a utility worker who carried out technical work in the apartment building where the official lived. After committing the crime, the offender was preparing to escape to the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region through the EU. To cross the state border, he planned to use one of the "schemes for evaders", the statement said.

The SSU established the location of the hired killer in hot pursuit and detained him on his escape attempt.

The killer was a repeat offender who lived in the temporarily occupied Melitopol. He came to the attention of the Russian Federation when he was serving a sentence in a Russian prison for premeditated murder before the full-scale invasion.

"In June 2024, he was finally recruited and sent to a special training course at an FSS training centre in the temporarily occupied part of the region. There, under the guidance of Russian secret service instructors, the agent was engaged in firearms training, knife fighting techniques and practised secrecy measures. To carry out the enemy's task, the killer arrived in Zaporizhzhia posing as an IDP. After arriving in the city, he began to track the addresses of his victim's work and residence, as well as the main routes of his movement," the SSU said.

The man was constantly changing the addresses of his rented apartments to "cover his tracks". He kept in touch with his Russian handler via messenger.

In case of the official's murder, the Russians promised the man to give him a house in Melitopol that belonged to local residents who were forced to leave because of the occupation.

He has been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law), Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 115 (attempted premeditated murder committed on a contract basis).

The man faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

