SSU detained Russian agents in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Chernihiv: They reconnoitered locations of Defense Forces. PHOTOS

An FSB agent group was detained in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv, reconnoitering the locations of the Defence Forces.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the agents acted separately from each other, but were linked to the same Russian curator.

"One of the defendants was performing hostile tasks, posing as a former law enforcement officer. When checking his documents, he showed a fake veteran's certificate. All the detainees were "hooked" by the Russian secret service through Telegram channels, where they were looking for quick money. In exchange for the money, the occupiers sent agents to walk around the area and covertly photograph the location of personnel and military equipment of the Defence Forces," the statement said.

In Kyiv and Chernihiv, Russia was interested in the locations of border guard detachments and control points of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the same time, in Kharkiv, one of the defendants was tracking the coordinates of Ukrainian troops' fortifications involved in the defence of the regional centre.

It is known that the activities of the enemy group were coordinated by a career officer of the FSB military counterintelligence. His identity and other personal data have already been established.

All three agents were detained red-handed while conducting reconnaissance near military facilities.

They have been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The offenders are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

