Luxembourg’s PM Frieden: Discussions on security guarantees for Ukraine have just begun, there will be no quick solutions

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Luc Frieden said that there are no simple and quick solutions to guarantee security for Ukraine. Discussions on this issue with Ukraine have just begun.

He said this in response to questions from members of the Ukrainian delegation in the PACE session hall in Strasbourg, Ukrinform informs, Censor.NET reports.

"We need to look for a sustainable peace, obviously, security guarantees for Ukraine, as well as for other countries, are part of this discussion," Frieden said.

He noted that discussions with Ukraine have just begun.

"The security guarantee for some is NATO membership. For others, security guarantees are bilateral or multilateral agreements, the details of which are yet to be discussed. We have started these discussions with the President of Ukraine quite recently, but this is just the beginning, and there are no easy solutions," said the Prime Minister of Luxembourg.

The politician also stated that Luxembourg fully supports all efforts aimed at supporting Ukraine - military, financial, and humanitarian. He called it a moral obligation, as we are talking about numerous crimes and violations of the principles of international law by the Russian Federation.

"So many terrible things have happened. Violations of international law, crimes against humanity, material damage, abduction of children. My country and all the organizations will help Ukraine to regain its sovereignty and to make sure that the crimes do not go unanswered, that there are courts and other instruments available to Ukrainians, that what happened cannot happen again, and that justice is done for the Ukrainian people," Frieden said.

