Explosion of "shahed" was recorded on outskirts of Chernihiv: two non-residential buildings caught fire
On Wednesday, January 29, an explosion of a "shahed" was recorded on the outskirts of Chernihiv during an air raid alert.
This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv CMA, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, Censor.NET reports.
"The enemy is once again attacking with shaheds. An explosion of a shahed was recorded on the outskirts of the city. Information about the damage and victims is being clarified," the official wrote at 8:15 pm.
Later, at 8:48 p.m., Bryzhynskyi reported that a fire broke out in two non-residential buildings as a result of the explosion of shahed.
There were no casualties. State Emergency Service units are working at the scene.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password