Cabinet of Ministers has expanded list of free medical services for veterans

The Ministry of Veterans and the Ministry of Health are launching a pilot project to expand the list of free primary healthcare services for war veterans. The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a resolution.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Government portal.

Veterans who have signed declarations with their family doctor will now be able to receive:

additional examinations and treatment;

recovery from injuries and diseases and treatment of musculoskeletal injuries;

extended psychological support.

Who can use it?

combatants discharged from military service;

people with disabilities caused by the war.

How can they get free medical services?

Sign the declaration with a family doctor (or contact a doctor with whom it has already been signed). Provide the following documents:

application for services (in person or through a legal representative);

a document confirming the status of a veteran (certificate of a combatant; certificate of a person with a disability as a result of war);

passport or other identity document;

identification code (Registration number of the taxpayer's account card).

The services will be provided in medical institutions that will conclude an agreement with the NHSU for extended primary healthcare for veterans. These can be both municipal hospitals and private clinics, as well as licensed private practitioners.

The project will start in early March.